Gathering Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote

A group of volunteers and lawmakers gathered on Wednesday in front of the New Hampshire State House to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

That amendment gave women the right to vote after many years of suffragette activism.

"I'm not actively political, but I help to count the ballots after the election and be involved in that way, and I really love this connection to the women who have gone before us," said Phyllis Appler, who stood with other members of the General Federation of Women's Clubs in New Hampshire holding yellow roses and signs that read "Enfranchise All Women."

Others held photos of early female politicians from New Hampshire, including Marilla Ricker, who ran for Governor in 1910, and Dr. Mary Louise Farnum and Jessie Doe, who both won seats in the State House soon after passage of the 19th amendment.