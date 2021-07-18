Women's history

-
One hundred years ago, in August 1920, American women won the right to vote, with passage of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Our…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del jueves 27 de agosto. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
A group of volunteers and lawmakers gathered on Wednesday in front of the New Hampshire State House to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th…
-
The NY Philharmonic has commissioned 19 women to create new works to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. It's called Project 19.
-
If you follow New Hampshire politics, you’re probably familiar with the ritual of the midnight vote, where a handful of tiny, mostly rural towns stay up…
-
In 1859, a Mrs. H.E. Wilson published a novel at her own expense. The book told the story of a biracial girl named Frado who was abandoned by her mother…
-
Barbara Follett became an overnight success when she wrote The House Without Windows in 1927, with one review calling it “almost unbearably beautiful.”…
-
Some kids spend their summers swimming and paddling. Others hammering and drilling. Bella and Kaylee are two of the leaders of Girls at Work. It’s a…
-
NHPR presents a one hour music special celebrating May Day, hosted by Producer Emily Quirk. We’ll examine American labor history through the lens of…
-
In the late 1800s Marilla Ricker opened the door for women to practice law in New Hampshire. But as Jason Moon reports, some lawyers practicing today say…