Drug Treatment Providers Report Financial Turmoil Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

A new survey shows that income for substance use treatment and recovery providers in the state has decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, by the New Hampshire non-profit New Futures, received responses from 23 organizations that provide substance use treatment about how COVID has affected revenue, costs and staff.

About 80 percent of survey respondents said they saw an overall decrease in revenue since March, with a decrease in Medicaid billing accounting for nearly all the total decrease from insurance billed revenue.

Most respondents to the survey said that they’ve been unable to hire staff during this time, and several had to lay off employees.

New Futures is asking the governor’s office handling coronavirus relief money to allocate between $15 million and $18 million for treatment centers in the state.

The non-profit says this would cover lost billed income and reimbursement costs for technology and PPE.