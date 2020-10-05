Democracy In Turmoil & Election Stress

The U.S. presidential election is just four weeks away. There is confusion about the president's COVID-19 diagnosis and timeline, with a widening circle of advisors falling ill. The president has refused to commit to the peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, and impugned the electoral process, even as unprecedented numbers of voters are opting to use mail-in ballots. We examine the threats to American democracyand the role of the media in battling disinformation. Then we talk with the therapist who coined the term "election stress disorder." Symptoms include “irritability and resentment, covering up anxiety and a sense of powerlessness" and he has some suggestions for how to cope. Airdate: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

GUESTS:

Chris Galdieri - Associate Professor in the Department of Politics at Saint Anselm College. He’s also the author of “Donald Trump and New Hampshire Politics.”

Brendan Nyhan - Professor, Department of Government at Dartmouth College and a contributor to The New York Times newsletter, The Upshot.

Steven Stosny, Ph.D. - couples therapist and founder of CompassionPower in Washington, DC., and author of several books on improving relationships.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, The New York Times published "The Attack on Voting: How President Trump’s false claim of voter fraud is being used to disenfranchise Americans."

The Legal Fight Awaiting Us After the Election

'Election Stress Disorder,' the Sequel