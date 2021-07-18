Coronavirus - Donald Trump

-
Stephen Miller, the controversial conservative firebrand, is among nearly two dozen close contacts to the White House who have tested positive in the last week.
The U.S. presidential election is just four weeks away. There is confusion about the president's COVID-19 diagnosis and timeline, with a widening circle…
McEnany said she does not have symptoms but that she will "begin the quarantine process." The news comes as President Trump continues to get treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Five days after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and with the commander in chief hospitalized, the White House is struggling to show it has the situation under control.
Vice President Pence and other top Trump surrogates will hold in-person campaign events during a tour through key swing states.
The president's medical team gave a briefing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying Trump is being treated for dips in oxygen but is doing well Sunday morning.
President Trump has experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his COVID-19 diagnosis, his medical team said Sunday, but that he "has continued to improve."
The president also said that he chose to go to Walter Reed medical center rather than be "locked up in a room upstairs" in the White House. He said he is feeling better than when he arrived Friday.