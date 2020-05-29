Sununu Says State 'Looking Into' Arrest of Black Man That Went Viral

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state is "looking into" an arrest last week that was streamed live and circulated widely on social media.

The video shows 34-year old Jean Ronald Saint Preux, an African American man, being arrested by two New Hampshire state troopers and pulled out of his car after allegedly resisting arrest.

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times on social media.

Saint Preux claims that on May 20, troopers passed him while he was driving in Albany and then pulled him over. He claims there was no grounds for the traffic stop, and that he was mistreated because of his race.

Saint Preux was originally charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. On Friday, he was also charged with a motor vehicle inspection sticker violation. His said he car was inspected in Maine but has New Hampshire lisence plates.

Sununu responded to the incident at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“The Attorney General's office has been on top of it, working very closely with both state and local law enforcement," Sununu said. "As far as I know, no complaints have been filed, but we're going to stay on top of it."

The video shows one officer who does not appear to be wearing a proper face mask or gloves handling Saint Preux.

When asked about this, Sununu said there is PPE protocol for state police but was not sure of the details. The New Hampshire Department of Safety did not respond to questions about PPE protocol or to a request for the police report.

The state Attorney General's office has not yet confirmed whether an official investigation is underway.