Black Lives Matter Leads Hundreds in Prayer and Chants in Manchester

Hundreds of people gathered in Manchester Tuesday night for a peaceful vigil organized by the group Black Lives Matter.

The event came amidst protest and unrest across the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

With a helicopter flying overhead and police cars parked nearby, people held up candles and shouted the names of people of color who have been killed by police or while in police custody.

The Manchester Police Department estimated there were over 700 people in attendance, though that number could not be independently confirmed.

After a series of chants and prayers, Black Lives Matter organizer Elijah Kendrick told white attendees they needed to work harder to become allies.

“Use your privilege,” he told them. “If you see one of us get pulled over by police, stand right there. Use your privilege.”

“Black lives matter,” he continued in call and response. “We don’t want to hear ‘all lives matter.’ We want to hear ‘black lives matter!’”

Melvina Gaye, 19, said the event – organized largely by young people who grew up in Manchester – signaled a shift for the city.

“This was actually one of the first events that I felt was actually lead by a bunch of black people,” she said. “To see that they're speaking out and we’re not going to keep silenced, it’s making others want to speak out.”

Jasmyn Dobe stood beside Gaye with a sign that read ‘If you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention.’ She and Gaye said they weren’t comforted by the number of police monitoring the city on Tuesday.

“Where was this police presence when people were protesting the quarantine in front of the statehouse fully armed?” said Dobe. “To see the difference between the two is ridiculous.”

Black Lives Matter organizers leading a vigil in Stark Park, where some of them first met in 2016 after the killings of Philando Castile and Michael Brown.

The Manchester Police Department said it was keeping an eye on threats on social media of riots and violence.

On social media, the Manchester Police posted that across town, a group of people set off fireworks and attempted to block traffic. They arrested some of them.

Black Lives Matter organizers said these protestors were not affiliated with the group or the vigil.