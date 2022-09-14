New Hampshire's U.S. Senate Republican primary remains too close to call

This story was last updated at 2 a.m. on Sept. 14. You can find the most up-to-date results here. NHPR relies on the Associated Press for election results, and as of the time this story was published they had not yet formally declared a winner in this race.

It’s not yet clear which Republican will face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire’s closely watched race for U.S. Senate.

As of early Wednesday morning, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and state Senate President Chuck Morse remained locked in a tight battle for first place in the five-way race for the Republican nomination. With 82% of votes counted as of 2 a.m., results from the Associated Press showed Bolduc leading Morse, 37.4% to 35.8%.

After falling short in his 2020 U.S. Senate bid, the 60-year-old Bolduc rode a populist message throughout his campaign, fueled by dogged grassroots campaigning and contempt for the political establishment.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse was viewed as the favorite of the Republican party establishment in the U.S. Senate primary, securing a late endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu.

On the campaign trail, Bolduc also echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was decided by voter fraud. And his rise to frontrunner — he never trailed in any poll — was boosted early on by anti-COVID vaccine activists who embraced Bolduc’s cries of “tyranny” in describing pandemic lockdowns.

Heading into the final stretch of the primary, Republican leaders in New Hampshire and Washington saw Morse — a longtime leader in the State House who campaigned on his record as a budget expert and secured a last-minute endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu — as the better choice to defeat Hassan.

But Morse was also, by all accounts, the party establishment’s second choice: National GOP leaders wanted Sununu to run for Senate and spent much of last year trying to woo him into the race. Sununu’s decision to instead seek a fourth term in Concord left no obvious mainstream choice for Republicans and allowed Bolduc, who ran on minimal fundraising, time to build the kind of name recognition and support he lacked in his first campaign.

It also induced other candidates, none well known – including Bitcoin investor Bruce Fenton, businessman Vikram Mansharamani and former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith – to get into the race.