© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!
Politics

New Hampshire's U.S. Senate Republican primary remains too close to call

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published September 14, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT
Bolduc Supporters Primary Night
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and supporters kept a close eye on the returns at their primary night party at The Old Salt Restaurant at Lamie's Inn in Hampton Tuesday night.

This story was last updated at 2 a.m. on Sept. 14. You can find the most up-to-date results here. NHPR relies on the Associated Press for election results, and as of the time this story was published they had not yet formally declared a winner in this race.

It’s not yet clear which Republican will face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire’s closely watched race for U.S. Senate.

As of early Wednesday morning, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and state Senate President Chuck Morse remained locked in a tight battle for first place in the five-way race for the Republican nomination. With 82% of votes counted as of 2 a.m., results from the Associated Press showed Bolduc leading Morse, 37.4% to 35.8%.

After falling short in his 2020 U.S. Senate bid, the 60-year-old Bolduc rode a populist message throughout his campaign, fueled by dogged grassroots campaigning and contempt for the political establishment.

Chuck Morse stands alongside supporters at the polls on primary day 2022
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse was viewed as the favorite of the Republican party establishment in the U.S. Senate primary, securing a late endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu.

On the campaign trail, Bolduc also echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was decided by voter fraud. And his rise to frontrunner — he never trailed in any poll — was boosted early on by anti-COVID vaccine activists who embraced Bolduc’s cries of “tyranny” in describing pandemic lockdowns.

Heading into the final stretch of the primary, Republican leaders in New Hampshire and Washington saw Morse — a longtime leader in the State House who campaigned on his record as a budget expert and secured a last-minute endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu — as the better choice to defeat Hassan.

But Morse was also, by all accounts, the party establishment’s second choice: National GOP leaders wanted Sununu to run for Senate and spent much of last year trying to woo him into the race. Sununu’s decision to instead seek a fourth term in Concord left no obvious mainstream choice for Republicans and allowed Bolduc, who ran on minimal fundraising, time to build the kind of name recognition and support he lacked in his first campaign.

It also induced other candidates, none well known – including Bitcoin investor Bruce Fenton, businessman Vikram Mansharamani and former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith – to get into the race.

Hassan faced a much less contested Democratic primary, easily defeating two lesser-known candidates. She is considered among the most vulnerable incumbents in the U.S. Senate, after just narrowly winning her first election against Republican Kelly Ayotte in 2016. But Democrats hope record-setting fundraising and a political atmosphere changed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion may help Hassan, who has never lost a statewide race since her election as governor in 2012.

Tags

Politics Don BolducChuck MorseChris SununuElections 2022U.S. Senate
Josh Rogers
See stories by Josh Rogers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.