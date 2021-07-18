Chuck Morse

-
The president of the New Hampshire Senate is indicating a chunk of the nearly $1 billion in federal aid heading to the state will be spent on mental…
$1.5 billion in federal money will flow to New Hampshire under the federal coronavirus recovery plan championed by President Biden and passed by…
Republican gains at the New Hampshire State House are paving the way for new leaders. The incoming Senate majority is uniting behind behind Sen. Chuck…
Residents in southern New Hampshire could be looking at higher water bills because of a new federal tax on private water utilities.The state has big plans…
It’s a new legislative session in Concord, and with Democrats now in control of both the New Hampshire House and Senate, there are new leaders and new…
A top State House leader said this week that an incident involving a sitting senator prompted him to seek the advice of an outside law firm, a process…
All State House lobbyists got a first-of-its-kind letter from leaders of the New Hampshire House and Senate last week, detailing the Legislature’s sexual…
Governor Sununu says his staff is reviewing the US Senate’s version of the health care reform bill, made public Thursday.As the Senate released the bill,…
Budget writers in the New Hampshire Senate are predicting Medicaid caseload will drop over the next two years. But underestimating caseloads in the…
At the New Hampshire State House, lawmakers don’t limit debate to bills and the budget. Control of square footage in the building itself can be as…