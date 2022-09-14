© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!
Politics

Burns, Hansel remain in tight race in N.H. 2nd District GOP primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 14, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT
Bob Burns, George Hansel
Mary Schwalm
/
AP
Republican Bob Burns, right, candidate for 2nd Congressional District, gestures as fellow candidate George Hansel looks on as they participate in a Republican Primary Debate, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Henniker, N.H.

This story was last updated at 2 a.m. on Sept. 14. You can find the most up-to-date results here. NHPR relies on the Associated Press for election results, and as of the time this story was published they had not yet formally declared a winner in this race.

The race for the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, with Bob Burns, a longtime conservative activist who embraced an unstinting pro-Trump platform, hanging on to a narrow lead over Keene Mayor George Hansel.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, with 80% of votes counted, results from the Associated Press reported Burns had 32.7% of the vote, to Hansel’s 30.8%. Lily Tang Williams was in third place, with 25%.

Burns, 44, has been involved in state Republican politics for over a decade, working on the presidential campaigns of Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee and Donald Trump. Throughout the primary campaign, he ran on a hard-line conservative agenda, with an emphasis on expanding gun rights, opposing abortion and stricter voter laws.

Hansel had pitched himself as a “problem solving” moderate, expressing support for abortion in some instances and touting an endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu. Williams, a libertarian-leaning Republican, drew on her upbringing in Communist China to warn against what she describes as growing authoritarianism in the U.S.

The race for the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District wasn’t immune to the kind of Democratic meddling seen elsewhere this election cycle. The New Hampshire Attorney General is investigating a series of anonymous mailers sent by a Democrat-affiliated printing company, which focused on Burns’ ties to Trump.

The winner of the Republican primary will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, who has served five terms in office and has defeated a string of conservative challengers. A prolific fundraiser, Kuster will have plenty of money to get out her message, which will likely emphasize abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Tags

Politics 2nd Congressional DistrictElections 2022
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.