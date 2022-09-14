Burns, Hansel remain in tight race in N.H. 2nd District GOP primary

This story was last updated at 2 a.m. on Sept. 14. You can find the most up-to-date results here. NHPR relies on the Associated Press for election results, and as of the time this story was published they had not yet formally declared a winner in this race.

The race for the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, with Bob Burns, a longtime conservative activist who embraced an unstinting pro-Trump platform, hanging on to a narrow lead over Keene Mayor George Hansel.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, with 80% of votes counted, results from the Associated Press reported Burns had 32.7% of the vote, to Hansel’s 30.8%. Lily Tang Williams was in third place, with 25%.

Burns, 44, has been involved in state Republican politics for over a decade, working on the presidential campaigns of Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee and Donald Trump. Throughout the primary campaign, he ran on a hard-line conservative agenda, with an emphasis on expanding gun rights, opposing abortion and stricter voter laws.

Hansel had pitched himself as a “problem solving” moderate, expressing support for abortion in some instances and touting an endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu. Williams, a libertarian-leaning Republican, drew on her upbringing in Communist China to warn against what she describes as growing authoritarianism in the U.S.

The race for the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District wasn’t immune to the kind of Democratic meddling seen elsewhere this election cycle. The New Hampshire Attorney General is investigating a series of anonymous mailers sent by a Democrat-affiliated printing company, which focused on Burns’ ties to Trump.

The winner of the Republican primary will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, who has served five terms in office and has defeated a string of conservative challengers. A prolific fundraiser, Kuster will have plenty of money to get out her message, which will likely emphasize abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.