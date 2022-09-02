N.H. AG's office investigates anonymous mailers sent in 2nd Congressional District race

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating anonymous political mailers sent to voters in the 2nd Congressional District.

The mailers were produced by Reynolds DeWalt, a Democrat-affiliated printing company based in New Bedford, Mass., according to the Attorney General’s Office, but they do not identify the person or entity responsible for the advertising, as required by state and federal law. They promoted Republican Bob Burns and cast doubt on another Republican candidate, Keene Mayor George Hansel.

One mailer declared Burns “100 Percent Pro Trump” and included a picture of Burns and Trump making thumbs up gestures. Another mailer asked, “Who Stands With Trump?” and argues Hansel doesn’t.

At least four such mailers have been sent, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The office said neither Reynolds DeWalt nor its lawyers, the Washington-based Elias Law Group, have been willing to say who is behind the mailers.

“However, following discussions with this Office, Elias has confirmed that the four mailers without the ‘paid-for’ information were the only ones sent and any additional mailers distributed in New Hampshire by Reynolds DeWalt will contain paid-for disclaimers,” the Attorney General’s Office stated in a news release.

The Attorney General also said the major candidates in this race have denied any involvement in the mailers.

“The campaigns of Mr. Hansel, Mr. Burns, and Representative Annie McLane Kuster have all stated that they had no prior knowledge of or coordination with the entity responsible for the four anonymous mailers,” they said.

The Attorney General’s Office said it is releasing some information from its investigation to the public because primary day is less than two weeks away, on Sept. 13.

