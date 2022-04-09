Civics 101 Trivia for April 9, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct answers to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

For this round of Civics 101 Trivia we tried something a little different. After testing the civics know-how of so many listeners over the months, we thought we’d get a little introspective and take the civics pulse of NHPR. To that end, today we’re quizzing the very wonderful and brilliant reporter, producer and host of Document and Stranglehold, Lauren Chooljian this week!

Listen above to see how well Lauren did answering three questions on American politics in movies!

The qualifying question for next week is this: the Constitution of 1787 is not the first our country saw. For years before that our newly independent nation operated under the Articles of Confederation and each state in the Union had a constitution of its own. What state had the very first, enacting its constitution 6 months before the Declaration of Independence?

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!