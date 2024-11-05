© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Civics 101 Election Day Special: You Voted, Now What?

Christina Phillips,
Hannah McCarthy, Nick Capodice
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:05 AM EST
Rosemary Rodriguez said she has been voting at her local ward in Manchester for 30 years.

Tune in to NHPR Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. to hear the latest episode Civics 101, or download Civics 101 as a podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

What happens to ensure your vote for president is counted?

The presidential election doesn’t end on November 5th, or when news outlets have projected a winner, or even when candidates have given acceptance or concession speeches.

There are two months between Election Day and the official count of electoral votes in Congress on January 6th, and everything that happens during that process, from local certification to electors to the role of the Vice president, is getting more scrutiny than ever.

Civics 101, New Hampshire Public Radio’s show about the basics of how our democracy works, is here to walk you through Election Day and beyond.

Christina Phillips
Christina joined the Civics 101 team in 2021. Previously, she worked on The Exchange, NHPR's flagship live news talk program, where she produced shows on topics including healthcare, social services, politics, and breaking news. She grew up all over the country, but considers New Hampshire her home base.
Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy first came to NHPR an intern in 2015, returned as a Fellow the following year and then bounced around as a reporter and producer before landing as co-host of Civics 101. She has reported on everything from the opioid epidemic to State House politics to haunted woods of New Hampshire.
Nick Capodice
Nick has been the co-host and Education Outreach Producer for Civics 101 since 2018, where he creates episodes and works with teachers across the country to design lesson plans to pair with the show.
