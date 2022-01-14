Civics 101 Trivia for January 15, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: Congress, and only Congress, has the power to declare war. When was the last time Congress did so?

We gave credit to anyone who wrote in World War II or the exact year the most recent declaration of war happened which was not 1941 when we declared war on Germany, Italy and Japan, but in 1942 against Bulgaria, Hungary, and Rumania.

This week's winner was Sarah Brown from Bow, New Hampshire. Listen above to see how she did in this week's round on the American flag.

The qualifying question for next week is this: Executive Orders are easier than passing legislation when it comes to a president furthering their political agenda. Which president holds the record for passing the most executive orders, clocking in at a whopping 3,721?

If you think you know the answer, submit it here.

One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!