Ayotte elected chair of the BAE Systems board of directors

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire has been elected chair of the BAE Systems, Inc., board of directors for a three-year term.

Ayotte was appointed to the board of the defense manufacturer in June 2017. During her term in the U.S. Senate from 2011-2017, she was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

BAE Systems President and CEO Tom Arsenault says Ayotte's substantial experience in national defense and security have helped guide the company's work to support its customers' most critical missions.

Ayotte succeeds former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, who has served as chair since April 2012.

