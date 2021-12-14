© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Ayotte elected chair of the BAE Systems board of directors

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST
Kelly Ayotte
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/
Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte, Republican of N.H.

The former New Hampshire Attorney General served as U.S. Senator from N.H. from 2011 to 2017.

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire has been elected chair of the BAE Systems, Inc., board of directors for a three-year term.

Ayotte was appointed to the board of the defense manufacturer in June 2017. During her term in the U.S. Senate from 2011-2017, she was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

BAE Systems President and CEO Tom Arsenault says Ayotte's substantial experience in national defense and security have helped guide the company's work to support its customers' most critical missions.

Ayotte succeeds former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, who has served as chair since April 2012.

