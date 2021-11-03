© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR today and support local journalism in the Granite State.
Politics

AG: Nearly 200 Bedford absentee ballots uncounted in 2020

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 3, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT
NH Attorney General office
NHPR
/
N.H. Attorney General's office, Concord

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says nearly 200 absentee ballots that were never counted in the November 2020 election in Bedford would not have changed the outcomes of any races.

Town officials believe the 190 completed ballots were accidentally put in a box with empty absentee ballot envelopes.

All those voters have been notified that their ballots were not counted.

The attorney general's office put out a news release on the 190 ballots on Monday, several days after Bedford's town clerk and town moderator sent a letter to voters about the ballots, and said it disagreed with the town on several points.

Emails to the town clerk and moderator seeking comment weren't immediately returned.

Tags

PoliticsBedfordvoting
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press