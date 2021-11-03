AG: Nearly 200 Bedford absentee ballots uncounted in 2020

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says nearly 200 absentee ballots that were never counted in the November 2020 election in Bedford would not have changed the outcomes of any races.

Town officials believe the 190 completed ballots were accidentally put in a box with empty absentee ballot envelopes.

All those voters have been notified that their ballots were not counted.

The attorney general's office put out a news release on the 190 ballots on Monday, several days after Bedford's town clerk and town moderator sent a letter to voters about the ballots, and said it disagreed with the town on several points.

Emails to the town clerk and moderator seeking comment weren't immediately returned.