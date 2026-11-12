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Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Recreational Forecast

Mountains will be colder and breezier, especially above the tree line

By Alex Branton, Mount Washington Observatory
Published November 12, 2026 at 6:47 AM EST
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch

If you’re looking for sunshine, south of the notches will be your best bet, with partly sunny conditions returning on Sunday.

A mix of rain and snow from Thursday and Friday’s storm will leave behind slush and ice. Cloudy skies and the chance for snow showers will continue for the northern half of the state, but only a couple inches are expected across the weekend.

Expect overnight lows to be in the mid- to lower 20s this weekend, with daytime highs in the mid-30s towards Pittsburg and the upper 40s near Portsmouth.

Winds may be a bit gusty at times Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Freezing fog and upsloping snow showers will likely add to the few inches of fresh snow from Thursday and Friday’s storm, which may produce whiteout conditions at times.

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