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Recreational Forecast

After a cooler start to the weekend, Saturday brings favorable hiking conditions

By Bailey Nordin, Mount Washington Observatory
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:31 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

Slick, muddy trails will linger through Friday, especially as temperatures across higher elevations dip below freezing in the early morning hours and patchy summit fog lingers.

Friday

A wind chill advisory remains in effect across the higher summits until 10 p.m., with wet, foggy conditions persisting above treeline as northwest winds gust above hurricane force in the morning. Friday will be a cooler day even down at the trailheads, with winds in the valleys and notches gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday

Saturday will offer much more favorable hiking conditions, with sunshine, warmer temperatures, and light winds returning to all elevations. Be sure to pack plenty of water and sun protection if heading out for a longer venture.

Sunday

Sunday will be another warm, mostly dry day, albeit with moderate westerly winds and summit fog returning to higher elevations. Clouds spread in through the day to bring some sun protection, and a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder make their return Sunday afternoon, so be sure to pack a lightweight rain layer just in case.

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