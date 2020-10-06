© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Document is a narrative-driven reporting project committed to long-form, enterprise and investigative journalism. Document projects will be primarily reported by the Document team in NHPR’s newsroom, helmed by Jason Moon, host of the hit NHPR podcast Bear Brook, and Lauren Chooljian, co-host of NHPR’s award-winning Stranglehold podcast.

Document underscores NHPR’s commitment to delving deeper in our journalism and uncovering stories that matter.

Document Season One

America is taking a hard look at policing right now. Many wonder: can we trust the cops? In states across the country, the answer to that question is already out there -- on secret lists kept by government lawyers.

The first season of Document, The List, looks at one state’s decades of secrecy around police misconduct and asks: why do these lists exist? How have they changed the way we think about police? And if they were finally made public, would they solve our policing problems?

All episodes of The List are now available.

Document Season Two

Most criminal justice stories start with a crime; or the courts; or even prison. Supervision is a podcast about what happens next. It's the story of a parolee who thinks he’s getting freedom, a reporter looking to tell his story, and how they both got far more than they bargained for.

If you listened to Supervision in the past, take another look. This version contains new reporting and revelations that have surfaced since its release.

