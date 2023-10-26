National podcast host Ira Glass recognizes NHPR’s The 13th Step

New Hampshire Public Radio’s long form investigative podcast,The 13th Step, was recognized before a national audience of public media professionals by Ira Glass, the host of the weekly public radio show and podcast, This American Life.

Ira-NHPR-13thStep.mp4

Glass highlighted the podcast by NHPR’s Document team as an example of innovation and excellence at public media stations across the country. During a virtual presentation hosted by the Public Radio Program Directors Association on October 10, Glass recounted NHPR reporter/producer Lauren Chooljian’s stories that uncovered allegations of sexual misconduct by the founder of New Hampshire’s largest addiction treatment network. He outlined the subsequent vandalism of Chooljian’s home, as well as the homes of Chooljian’s family and another NHPR staff member.

Glass recounted the response that followed from the community: contributions from NHPR board members, notes of support from around the country, and more than 200 donations to the station as a result.

“There are people out there who like what we're doing,” Glass said of The 13th Step. “And they see how important it is to democracy, to our communities. And when we deliver, they stand with us.”

His commentary included tape from an interview the This American Life team led with Chooljian, who spoke about the impact of The 13th Step’s reporting, subsequent vandalism and the community response that followed.

“This came out of absolute nowhere, and yet, everyone really, really stepped up,” Chooljian said.“I do think the people around us really believe in the work that we do.”

The 13th Step is a production of the Document team at New Hampshire Public Radio, and received support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. NHPR supporters make it possible for the team to keep investigating and sharing these stories with you.

