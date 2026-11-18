This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Many of the Dartmouth graduates who sat in the Oopik Auditorium for more than three hours Saturday wore teal ribbons on their chests. Matching buttons accompanied them, bearing tree graphics under the words “Honor Dartmouth Values.”

Last weekend, the Dartmouth Alumni Council voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution in support of the college taking Leon Black’s name off its visual arts center. Black, a billionaire who made his fortune in private equity investing, has been connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender accused of running a sex trafficking ring.

Black paid Epstein between $50 million and $75 million after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl, the New York Times reported. On September 16, the U.S. House of Representatives held Black in contempt of Congress for refusing to submit to two subpoenas related to his involvement with Epstein. Black filed a lawsuit against the House Oversight Committee rather than agreeing to its demands.

Black maintains his innocence. In a statement to the Valley News, his lawyer Susan Estrich said the Black family is “saddened” by the controversy.

At Dartmouth, 85 alumni voted to pass the resolution removing Black’s name, four voted against it and seven people abstained, for a total of 96 out of 110 eligible voting members, according to Unai Montes-Irueste, a former representative to the Alumni Council and a member of the Dartmouth class of 1998.

The resolution is non-binding and carries no legal weight, but serves as a recommendation to the Board of Trustees, echoing widespread belief from alumni that a campus building should not bear the name of a man so closely associated with Epstein.

“People here — they love Dartmouth. There’s a lot of pride in what Dartmouth means,” Katie Swafford, representative for the class of 2002, said Saturday. “We don’t want to have Dartmouth associated with anything like that.”

The Dartmouth Alumni Council has not voted on a resolution recommending action to the school in 50 years, according to Nicole Haig, a representative to the council for the class of 1995. Haig said the subject of the resolution five decades ago was not at all similar: This resolution was the first of its kind for the council.

Widespread support

The Alumni Council held its annual conference Thursday through Saturday. On the last morning, the Women of Dartmouth alumnae group presented their proposal calling for Black’s name to come off the visual arts center because the “severe allegations of misconduct” that “fundamentally conflict with the standards of integrity, ethical behavior, and responsible leadership central to the College’s mission.” The resolution also cited precedent set by other Ivy League universities, all of which have removed names from campus buildings and programs “when those designations created an insurmountable conflict with the university’s core educational mission and values.”

Participants said nobody spoke publicly against the resolution, and the voting was anonymous. Multiple people spoke up about the importance of passing the resolution, including several men.

“I was really proud of the men who spoke up,” Maria Cole, president of the Black Alumni of Dartmouth Association and its representative to the council, said Saturday. “I think [they] came from a very principled position about the future of Dartmouth.”

Members of the Alumni Council either represent their class or an affinity group. Many of them field emails and phone calls from their constituents to vote on their behalf. Leading up to last weekend’s conference, voting members reported receiving dozens of emails — most of them in support of the resolution.

Swafford said alumni’s strong opinions were underscored by the continuance of sexual violence on college campuses, including at Dartmouth and its peer institutions.

“To have that exacerbated by a name put up on a building — it triggers a lot of already sensitive feelings,” Swafford said.

Students voiced a mix of strong support and indifference. Senior Bea Reichman, president of Dartmouth Democrats, said the issue has been a point of discussion for her organization for some time. A few weeks ago, Dartmouth Democrats hosted an event with Reproductive Equity Now at the Black Family Visual Arts Center, screening a film about pregnancy crisis centers.

“I thought it was super saddening talking about such a pertinent topic in a space that was named after an accused sexual assaulter,” Reichman said. “I’m really happy that the alumni council has done something, and I really hope that President Beilock agrees.”

Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock has generally remained silent on the issue, although the school didn’t have an official naming policy in place until last month.

“Dartmouth’s Board of Trustees appreciates the Alumni Council’s feedback on this matter, and continues to consider input from students, faculty, alumni, and staff to ensure their perspectives are heard,” Dartmouth spokesperson Jana Barnello said in a statement.

Senior Ari Graham-Gurland said she understands there is a lot of bureaucracy involved in making these kinds of decisions, but she supports removing Black’s name from the visual arts center.

“My sense is that the student body would be very in favor of having our spaces named after people who support our values, and so this means we should probably go through the processes necessary to make this kind of a change,” she said.

Freshman Hegal Banjade, who takes studio art classes in the Black Family building, said he feels “pretty bummed” walking into class in a building named for Black.

His classmate Hayes Pollard, however, said the renaming was “not that big of a deal.” The name of the visual arts center, he said, feels like a semantics issue.

“You don’t think that much about the names on a building when you walk into it,” he said.

Other Dartmouth students were less informed about Black’s history and said they didn’t know exactly what was going on.

Legal questions

The one email Haig received that urged her to vote “no” on the resolution came from a woman who objected because Black has not been convicted of any crimes.

Haig spoke to the alumni group on this very issue, emphasizing that their vote was not a vote on Black’s guilt.

“We were here to vote about how we feel Dartmouth should be represented, and the message that Dartmouth College is giving to present students, alumni, and the rest of the world,” she said after the meeting.

An information sheet provided to voting members of the council and obtained by the Valley News argued that Dartmouth’s policy addresses the revocation of naming rights for buildings. According to the sheet, “damage to reputation, loss of public confidence, or conflict with Dartmouth’s principles and values” are all valid reasons for the Board of Trustees to change a name. In its gift acceptance policy, Dartmouth “reserves the right to revoke or take other action with respect to its naming commitments.” That policy was most recently updated in October, the same day the college implemented its naming review policy.

Renaming the visual arts center has been a point of conversation for Dartmouth since Black resigned from his private equity firm, Apollo Global Management, in 2021. But until a month ago, Dartmouth didn’t have an official naming review policy in place.

Black’s attorney said an independent report found no evidence that Black’s payments to Epstein were for anything other than tax and estate planning.

“Mr. Black had no awareness of the criminal activities that led to Epstein’s arrest in 2019,” Estrich said in a statement. “Mr. Black regrets ever dealing with Epstein. He feels terrible for Epstein’s victims.”

According to Estrich, three civil lawsuits accusing Black of sexual misconduct had all been dropped as of Oct. 15th. Black has not been convicted of any crimes.

Who is Leon Black?

Black graduated from Dartmouth in 1973. He and his wife, Debra, contributed $48 million to the Black Family Visual Arts Center, which opened in 2012 and houses the college’s digital humanities, studio art and film and media departments.

The gift to the college was given via the Leon and Debra Black Family Foundation. Epstein served as the foundation’s director for at least seven years; tax records indicate he remained on the board until 2012, but a spokeswoman for the foundation said Epstein resigned in 2007.

Black appeared in a 2012 video celebrating the building’s unveiling. “My hope for this building, and for the whole area, is that this is a welcoming home, where students can go to learn, they can go and feel it’s okay to make mistakes, they can find out more in discovering themselves, they can turn their own dreams and visions into realities, and where they’ll just want to go and create, and create and create, morning, noon and night,” he said.

Black is a longtime fan and patron of the arts; in 2012, he paid nearly $120 million for an original version of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” and from 2018 to 2021, he served as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Bold silver letters spell out his surname above the entrance to Dartmouth’s visual arts center.