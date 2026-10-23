© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turn your vehicle into a vote for local news by donating it to NHPR today.

Oliver, beloved parrot of Exeter garden center, dies at age 19

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:38 PM EDT
Oliver died from liver disease at 19 years old, a common illness in Amazon parrots.
Churchill’s Garden Center
/
Courtesy
Oliver died from liver disease at 19 years old, a common illness in Amazon parrots.

Churchill’s Garden Center announced that Oliver, the Amazon parrot who lived in the center’s greenhouse, died last week.

Gisela Manna, the garden center owner, said Oliver died from liver disease at 19 years old, a common illness in Amazon parrots.

Oliver was a fixture of the garden center his whole life, and even lived through changes of ownership there. He would wander around the houseplant greenhouse. As a tropical parrot, greenhouse heat, humidity and greenery suited him. Manna put a pond in the building to make it feel like home for him.

“It's such an emptiness because still you have customers that are coming in saying, ‘Hey, where's Oliver?’” Manna said. “Generations of families would come and see Oliver.”

Over a hundred people have commented on Churchill’s facebook announcement of Oliver’s death, sharing their memories of coming to the store, just to see the bird.

He didn’t like to be touched, but just his presence entertained customers watching him.

“He was very comical,” Manna said. “Every time I would walk by and laugh, he would laugh exactly like I laughed. It was really funny.”

The store plans to create a memorial area dedicated to Oliver on the property.
Tags
NH News Animals
Jackie Harris
I cover New Hampshire’s economy from a Granite Stater’s perspective. I report on housing, inflation, state revenues, businesses and more. My goal is to report on the ways the cost of living is shaping the economy on both the macro and micro level: from state revenues to Main Street, from small business decisions to household budgets. I hope to reflect the daily financial situations Granite Staters find themselves in and what policy makers are doing about it.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.