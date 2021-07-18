-
The daring jumping spider is New Hampshire's new state arachnid.Last Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill making the designation official, alongside…
PETA Case Against N.H. Egg Company Moves ForwardA federal judge in New York says a portion of the case against the Monroe, New Hampshire-based company Pete and Gerry's Organics can proceed. The animal…
Cat declawing will remain legal in New Hampshire after state lawmakers voted down a bill to ban the procedure.Though not a widespread practice, supporters…
Rebroadcast: Author And Naturalist Sy MontgomerySy Montgomery, author of 28 books, including the recent How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals, and The Magnificent Migration: On Safari…
More people are bringing their animals with them -- into stores, onto planes. Some are service animals, highly trained, assisting with such tasks as…
In today's episode, we're talking about species that thrive... and some that don't. First, an American lobster discovered in European waters raises some…
N.H. Debates Changes to Animal Cruelty LawsAfter several cases revealed animals found in squalid conditions in recent years, the state legislature set about tightening laws. However, the Senate and…
We sit down with veterinarians from around the state to talk about what a typical day looks like, what they wish pet owners knew, and how the opioid…
Frogs and salamanders in Keene got a vote of confidence from the City Council Thursday night.Officials unanimously approved a plan to close a local road…