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There’s still time to pick apples in NH before pumpkins take center stage

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published October 11, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
Savannah Makarewicz and Antonio Hebert, of Goffstown, look for Cortland applies at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Savannah Makarewicz and Antonio Hebert, of Goffstown, look for Cortland applies at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, Oct. 10, 2026.

Apple season is winding down across New Hampshire’s more than 200 orchards. But Carter Hill Orchard in Concord still had plenty of apples this weekend.

Antonio Hebert and Savannah Makarewicz were in search of Cortlands to make an apple crisp. The 18-year-olds made the drive from Goffstown at Hebert’s suggestion.

“I've been here once before and it was a great view, so I figured it'd be a great little fall date with all the foliage,” he said. “Great apple picking. The sun’s out. A nice clear sky.”

Jocelyn Litalien of Center Barnstead and Josh Carrier of Concord had each filled a bag with apples, a mix of Honeycrisps and Fugis. Carrier was on the hunt for Granny Smiths. They had different plans for their apples.

Jocelyn Litalien, of Center Barnstead, and Josh Carrier, of Concord, each filled a bag of apples at Carter Hill Orchard.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Jocelyn Litalien, of Center Barnstead, and Josh Carrier, of Concord, each filled a bag of apples at Carter Hill Orchard.

“I'm going to do apple crisp and probably something savory. I don't know what yet,” Litalien said and then asked Carrier what he was doing with his.

“I'm just gonna eat them,” he said.

Inside the farm store, warm cider doughnuts were going fast, and so were bags of picked apples.

The end of apple season means the start of pumpkin season. Carter Hill had all sizes — and a free chrysanthemum came with the biggest ones.

Visit the state's online directory of farm stands and orchards for locations to find one.
NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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