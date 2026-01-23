Still thinking about hiking this weekend? Here’s what one NH rescuer wants you to know

Severe cold and heavy snow are in the forecast for New Hampshire this weekend. The Mount Washington Observatory expects temperatures to fall 30 degrees below zero, with wind gusts above 100 miles per hour.

But New Hampshire Fish and Game Sergeant Matthew Holmes knows even that kind of severe winter weather won’t stop some hikers from getting outside.

“Although it's something that I worry about, and often drives me nuts, I know it's going to happen and we're going to have folks out there,” said Holmes.

Related: Behind the scenes of search and rescue in NH's White Mountains

Holmes patrols around Mount Washington and has done lots of search and rescues in the northern Presidential Range. He doesn’t expect the cold weather to lead to more rescues this weekend, but says any rescues that do happen will likely be more severe than usual.

“With the temperatures, a lot can go wrong. Gear can fail, and Mother Nature is working at us constantly to suck the heat out of our bodies,” Holmes said.

Whether you’re hiking, backcountry skiing, or ice climbing during this weekend’s weather, here’s what Holmes wants you to keep in mind:

Consider canceling

The mountains aren’t going anywhere, so think about rescheduling your trip for another day if you need to.

“Folks should totally be willing to change up the plan at the last minute to accommodate the deadly conditions that could exist where they want to go,” Holmes said.

Tell someone where you’re going and when they can expect you back

Let a friend or family member know what your intended route is, and be as specific as possible. If something goes wrong and they need to call search and rescue officials, that will help them find you more quickly.

Pack extra gear

That means replacement gear in case something breaks, as well as some gear for warmth that you might not ordinarily think to bring.

“In these conditions, we want to be thinking [of packing an] insulated sleeping bag, tarp for a moisture barrier,” Holmes said. “Going above and beyond, realizing that if we get incapacitated that we're going to have to survive while waiting for rescuers.”

Trust your gut

If summiting doesn’t feel like a good idea anymore, trust that feeling and adapt your plan. You can aim for other goals: getting to tree line, hiking a lower mountain nearby or just turning around once your chest burns from the cold.