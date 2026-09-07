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NH AFL-CIO Labor Day Breakfast gives voice to anti-billionaire sentiment

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Imaan Moin
Published September 7, 2026 at 5:39 PM EDT
The New Hampshire AFL-CIO held the annual Labor Day Breakfast in Manchester
Imaan Moin
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire AFL-CIO held its annual Labor Day Breakfast in Manchester, Sept. 7, 2026.

Labor union members and their supporters celebrated the achievements of the labor movement at the annual New Hampshire AFL-CIO Labor Day Breakfast on Monday.

This year’s gathering had a strong political flavor, taking place a day before this year’s primary election. Attendees included the state’s entire federal delegation and several candidates for local, state and federal office.

Opening remarks from NH AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett spoke to the cost-of-living issues plaguing union members and working-class families, such as housing, healthcare, childcare, and groceries. Brackett also called for bipartisanship in taking action.

“There are plenty of ideas represented around this room that we're not going to agree on,” said Brackett, “But we should always be able to agree that a person who puts in a hard day's work should get an honest day's pay.”

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is not seeking re-election this year, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is not up for re-election this cycle, both gave speeches to the crowd.

Their remarks touched on affordability challenges, including the cost of housing and gas prices. Rallying cries against corporate cash, billionaires, and President Trump were all common themes in speeches from the four members of the federal delegation. Many speeches also called for bipartisan action to protect the interests of union members and their families.

Social Security was also a main topic of the event, with former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, who served as commissioner of the Social Social Security Administration during the Biden Administration speaking to it. He argued for Congress to further tax the wealthiest Americans so that the program doesn’t run the risk of insolvency in the near future.

The hours of speeches concluded with remarks from U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna of California and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

According to Khanna, there is $20 trillion in wealth within a 50-mile radius within his congressional district in California’s tech hub, Silicon Valley. “One third of the nation’s wealth is sitting in my district,” Khanna said.

He argued that taxing billionaires could start a national economic renewal.

“Tax the California billionaires to pay for New Hampshire,” he said. “It can’t be that hard a message.”

He finally argued that the Democratic Party has a clear economic vision.

“Don't tell me that the Democrats don't have clear policies,” Khanna said. “We have a policy of economic growth, but not just economic growth for a few billionaires — economic growth for everyone."

Afterwards, Kelly argued that the U.S. is the richest it has ever been, but workers are no longer generating wealth that goes into their own pockets.

Kelly also listed his goals to help working communities if Congress is flipped to Democratic control, including lower costs for families, building new homes, making corporations “pay their fair share” and fighting corruption.

“The choice is right in front of us,” said Kelly. “Do we want leaders who work for themselves, or do we want leaders who work for you?”

John Murphy of a local IBEW union attended the event. He said labor unions want people to join.

“I think the more people that see the benefits of unions and how it helps their lives, they are excited to be part of it,” said Murphy. “And this time where people don't get a fair shake, it's tough for everybody.”
NH News
Imaan Moin
As the Couch Fellow, I'm excited to report on stories making waves around New Hampshire. I'm drawn to stories about science and our climate, as well as topics in history and local politics.
See stories by Imaan Moin

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