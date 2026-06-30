State troopers are staffing NH’s youth detention center to mitigate hiring crisis

State police troopers are now stationed inside New Hampshire’s youth detention center to maintain safety during ongoing staff shortages. The move comes as the state’s child advocate says conditions inside the Sununu Youth Services Center have grown more volatile.

The center has been under increased scrutiny since March, following reports of illegal restraints and an extended lockdown . Until now, state police have responded to emergency calls but not maintained a daily presence.

Jake Leon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Service, said that changed after troopers were called June 19 for youth causing “significant” property damage.

“Due to limited staffing, state police are currently present at the facility to enhance existing safety measures while the facility continues working to maintain a calm and stable environment,” Leon said in a statement.

Staffing shortages are likely to grow more dire with the Executive Council’s recent decision to table a critical contract for 18 temporary youth counselors. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver told councilors that the contract was due to end this week. A dozen other staff members are out on worker’s compensation, she said.

In a recent report, the state Office of the Child Advocate , an independent watchdog agency, said staffing shortages are leading to injuries and a “dangerous” staff-to-child ratio.

Leon declined to say whether the state troopers have their firearms inside the facility or are working directly with youth, who can range in age from 13 to 17. He also declined to say how long they would be at the facility.

The state child advocate office has been investigating complaints of illegal restraints and extended lockdowns since the spring, after it was contacted by youth at the facility. The office detailed new complaints in a report this month.

A child reported being handcuffed on a unit by himself for approximately 12 hours. The child had not injured staff or peers, according to the report. Children reported being injured by staff using “riot shields” to manage them.

The report also said children have been secluded in their rooms, in one case for more than 10 hours without access to the bathroom.

“When this occurred, children were told by staff that if they had to use the restroom, they could urinate on the carpet (which a number of them reported they did),” the report said.

The Sununu Youth Services Center’s director, Joshua Nye, resigned in May following a legislative investigation that called for him to be replaced, citing an “extreme failure of leadership.” Leon said members of the department’s leadership team have since increased their presence at the facility. The department has defended its work inside the facility.

The child advocate’s report says conditions inside the facility have not improved, however.

“Many in the building, both staff and children, have acknowledged it has gotten significantly worse and they do not see an end in sight.”

Leon said staff have maintained a therapeutic atmosphere.

The allegations of illegal restraints and an extended lockdown remain under investigation by the Attorney General’s office.