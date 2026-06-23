Justin Nadeau, a former lawyer and congressional hopeful, sent to prison

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Justin Nadeau, a former Portsmouth lawyer and one-time U.S. congressional candidate, has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in state prison for stealing money from a past client.

The sentencing for the 53-year-old Rye resident was imposed June 22 by a Rockingham County Superior Court judge.

Over an approximately five-month period in late 2018, Nadeau obtained a $275,000 loan under false pretenses, followed by another loan, from a now-former client who had suffered a traumatic brain injury. The former client, Shawn Fahey, was injured after an intoxicated driver hit her vehicle.

Nadeau was arrested on the allegations in July 2024, then indicted on 15 charges that September.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.