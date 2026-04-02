© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Ex-lawyer Justin Nadeau convicted of theft from impaired client

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published April 2, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT
Justin Nadeau, a former lawyer in Portsmouth, is seen testifying in court in Dover in May 2015.
Rich Beauchesne / SeacoastOnline
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Justin Nadeau, a former lawyer in Portsmouth, is seen testifying in court in Dover in May 2015. (Seacoastonline, file photo)

Justin Nadeau, a disbarred lawyer from Portsmouth, ran for the New Hampshire Democratic Party's nomination for Congress in the 1st District in 2004.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A Rockingham County Superior Court jury found former Portsmouth lawyer Justin Nadeau, a 2004 Democratic U.S. congressional candidate, guilty on felony charges for stealing money from a former client.

Nadeau, 53, was convicted April 1 on felony charges of theft by deception, financial exploitation of an impaired adult, forgery, and falsifying physical evidence. Nadeau was arrested on the allegations in July 2024, and indicted on 15 felony charges two months later.

Prosecutors said Nadeau obtained a $275,000 loan in August 2018 from a former client who had suffered a traumatic brain injury. In December 2018, Nadeau received another loan from the now-former client, again under false pretenses.

The ex-client, Shawn Fahey, was injured after an intoxicated driver struck her vehicle. Fahey gave Nadeau the initial loan after he failed to disclose “a lien, adverse claim, or other legal impediment to a condominium that he encumbered as collateral for the loan,” according to the attorney general’s office.

Continue reading this story at Seacoastonline.

Top stories on NHPR

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.