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DHHS seeks $1.3 million to mitigate staff shortages at the state’s youth detention center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families says allegations of abuse and neglect inside the Sununu Youth Services Center are false, contradicting reports from the Office of the Child Advocate and the Disability Rights Center in New Hampshire. The allegations are under investigation.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is seeking $1.3 million to hire temporary youth counselors to mitigate a staff shortage at the Sununu Youth Services Center. It says that would still leave the facility short-staffed 14 counselors.

The state agency in charge of New Hampshire’s youth detention center is seeking more than a million dollars to keep temporary youth counselors at the facility. But that would still leave the facility short staffed as it contends with investigations into alleged abuse and an extended lockdown.

A legislative investigation found in May that long-standing staff shortages at the Sununu Youth Services Center contributed to recent abuse allegations of illegal restraints and unrest inside the facility that included staff and youth injuries, and a call to the state police in May.

The Department of Health and Human Services has asked the Executive Council to help ease that shortage by allowing it to keep on 18 temporary youth counselors for another year. The $1.3 million dollar contract, first approved in 2021, is expected to be taken up at Wednesday’s council meeting.

Catch up on our coverage of recent abuse allegations at YDC

That would still leave the facility short 14 youth counselors, according to the agency. Marie Noonan, director of the Division for Children, Youth, and Families, which oversees the Sununu Center, told lawmakers it has been unable to fully staff the facility due to budget cuts.

The abuse and neglect allegations remain under investigation by the Attorney General's office, the Disability Rights Center in New Hampshire, and the state Office of the Child Advocate, an independent watchdog.

The state Oversight Commission on Children’s Services, which includes lawmakers and child safety advocates, released its 12-page investigative report in May.

The Department of Health and Human Services has disputed allegations that staff abused youth inside the facility with illegal restraints or held them in a weeks-long lockdown.

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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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