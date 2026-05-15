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One person killed, no students seriously injured in bus crash in Marlborough

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
NHPR File photo

One person is dead after a collision early Friday in Marlborough between a vehicle and a school bus.

Thirteen students from the Monadnock Regional Middle-High School were onboard the bus, according to school officials. The students were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel and were in safe condition. The students were transported to Cheshire Medical Center for assessment.

“On behalf of the whole district, we would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the first responders and emergency personnel who were on the scene this morning,” said school Superintendent Jeremy Rathburn. “Their quick action kept our kids safe and supported during a very scary moment; we truly cannot thank them enough for everything they do.”

The driver of the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the bus company operator.

New Hampshire State Police said David Peloski, 74, of Swanzey, died in the crash. He was the sole occupant of the red 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the head-on collision.

Route 12 near Webb Depot Road was closed following the crash; drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.
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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
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