Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday for southwestern NH 

The National Weather Service issued an alert for possible severe wind and thunderstorms in the southwest part of New Hampshire.

With temperatures climbing into the 70s for many locations, the service says that some of these storms may be strong and possibly cause damage to trees or power lines. Hail up to an inch in diameter is also possible .

Temperatures will largely continue to run above normal for the rest of the week, and there will be a chance for showers in the afternoons and evenings.

In severe wind conditions, the service recommends staying inside if possible. But if you have to drive, they recommend slowing down, keeping both hands on the wheel and keeping away from trucks and trailers. They also recommend securing outdoor items like patio furniture, sports equipment and trash cans to keep them from becoming airborne.