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Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday for southwestern NH 

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
The National Wheater Service predicts there may be severe winds in southwestern New Hampshire on Tuesday, April 14, 2025
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National Weather Service
The National Wheater Service predicts there may be severe winds in southwestern New Hampshire on Tuesday, April 14, 2025

The National Weather Service issued an alert for possible severe wind and thunderstorms in the southwest part of New Hampshire.

With temperatures climbing into the 70s for many locations, the service says that some of these storms may be strong and possibly cause damage to trees or power lines. Hail up to an inch in diameter is also possible.

Temperatures will largely continue to run above normal for the rest of the week, and there will be a chance for showers in the afternoons and evenings.

In severe wind conditions, the service recommends staying inside if possible. But if you have to drive, they recommend slowing down, keeping both hands on the wheel and keeping away from trucks and trailers. They also recommend securing outdoor items like patio furniture, sports equipment and trash cans to keep them from becoming airborne.

You can find updated weather conditions here.
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NH News Severe WeatherWeatherThunderstorms
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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