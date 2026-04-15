Earth Day 2026: How New Englanders can save some green by going green

At a time when the price of everything seems to be climbing, taking action on climate change can feel like a luxury. But across New England, people are finding that their efforts to reduce their impact on the planet are also saving them money.

For this year’s Earth Day, NHPR and the New England News Collaborative (NENC) bring you stories about the intersection of sustainability and "kitchen table" economics.

Our journalists have spent months uncovering how reuse, repair, and rethinking are helping both the planet and our collective wallets, from appliance repairs in your home to town-wide electrification efforts.

Hear this special series on Morning Edition and All Things Considered beginning Mon., April 20, 2026. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

And we want to hear from you:

Is climate change making it more expensive for you to run your business or live in your home? Have rising costs led you to change any of your personal actions related to climate change?

Your experiences help us shape a more complete picture of life in New England today. Share your thoughts by emailing us at Voices@nhpr.org .

NHPR Environmental Programming

Alongside this special reporting series, NHPR offers a wide range of environmental programming year-round:

By Degrees - Climate Reporting

NHPR’s ongoing climate and environment reporting project, covering energy, climate policy, and the impact of a warming world on New Hampshire communities.

2026 By Degrees Climate Summit - Fri., May 8 at Manchester Community College in Manchester.

Join scientists, journalists, and community leaders for conversations on climate solutions in New Hampshire and beyond. This event is free, but registration is required !

Sara Plorde Homegrown NH will air each week during Weekend Edition at 8:35 a.m.

Something Wild

Every other weekend, we explore New Hampshire’s flora, fauna, and natural history. Produced in collaboration with the Forest Society and the Audubon Society of New Hampshire.

Mt. Washington Observatory - Daily Weather & Recreational Forecasts

NHPR is proud to partner with Mt. Washington Observatory to bring you detailed, daily forecasts. Leveraging insights from Mount Washington's research facilities in North Conway and on the summit of Mount Washington, NHPR delivers detailed statewide weather reports during Morning Edition Here & Now, and All Things Considered.

Homegrown NH

Every Saturday morning, Homegrown NH offers quick practical gardening tips — from supporting native plants and pollinators to sustainable yard care. Whether you're an experienced green thumb or just trying to keep a succulent alive, Homegrown NH has something for you.

BirdNote

A short, daily dose of avian life that airs during Morning Edition and Here & Now. Learn about bird behavior, conservation, and how birds fit into our changing environment.

Outside/In

From the backcountry to your backyard, the Outside/In team tells stories that expand the boundaries of environmental journalism. They report from disaster zones, pickleball courts, and dog sled kennels, and talk about policy, pop culture, science, and everything in between.

Outside/In Box

NHPR’s bi-weekly segment dives into the natural world and how we use it — from personal stories of outdoor exploration to in-depth investigations into environmental issues.

Living Planet

As our planet faces an ever-evolving climate crisis and environments change, Living Planet transports you to different corners of the globe to meet the people on the frontlines, explore solutions, tackle misinformation, and marvel at the wondrous, extraordinary aspects of the non-human world around us.