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Study recommends barrier fencing to prevent suicides on the I-95 bridge in Portsmouth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
A sign on the Piscataqua River Bridge connecting Portsmouth, NH, to Kittery, Maine, reminds people that help is available for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.
Deb Cram / Seacoastonline
/
Granite State News Collaborative
A sign on the Piscataqua River Bridge connecting Portsmouth, NH, to Kittery, Maine, reminds people that help is available for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Wire net and rod fencing systems have been recommended for potential installation on the Piscataqua River Bridge to reduce future deaths by suicide off the Interstate 95 span.

Stantec, an engineering consultant, completed a suicide barrier feasibility study for the high-level structure connecting Maine and New Hampshire, one of three bridges between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Kittery, Maine. Elected, safety and transportation officials from the two states called for the study following multiple deaths by suicide in spring 2025, including two from the Piscataqua River Bridge.

No decisions have been made on a deterrent system, as the two states are continuing their joint review. The project is being led by Maine and New Hampshire’s respective departments of transportation.

“Subsequent phases of the project will refine the selected alternatives through detailed analysis, wind load testing, and full construction documentation, ensuring a solution that enhances safety, preserves aesthetics, and maintains the long-term integrity and operational classification of this critical transportation link between New Hampshire and Maine,” Stantec wrote in its mid-March report. “Phase 2 will determine if the evaluated alternatives are feasible without major structural upgrades or reduction in service life. Timeline assumes construction sequence and funding have been identified.”

Continue reading this story at Seacoastonline.

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Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

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