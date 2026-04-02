North Country Growers suspends operations pending new financing

This story was originally produced by the Berlin Sun. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Local and state officials are working to see if there is a way of financing North Country Growers to reopen it and re-employ area residents after workers learned near the end of last week that payroll could not be met.

As of last Friday, the plant, which grows lettuce in state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses, is closed.

The Sun has not been able to reach North Country Growers CEO Richard Rosen or any officers of its parent company, American Ag Energy in Cambridge, Mass., for comment. Several phone calls to Lou Dellanno, operations manager at American Ag Energy, were not returned.

However, local elected officials, including Mayor Robert Cone, state Sen. David Rochefort (R-Littleton) and Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, have said they are looking for ways to help the ailing company, which opened in 2024 and has been providing lettuce to wholesale companies throughout the Northeast and local markets.

Exact staffing numbers are not available, but about 30 people were working there last summer when the company provided a tour of its Berlin facilities.

While the Sun has not been able to speak to company officials, copies of two letters from Rosen to employees were sent anonymously to the Sun.

In the letters, Rosen referenced "operating problems at NCG that were caused by the very late installation of the Jenbacher engine," "other problems which have occurred as a result of new growing circumstances being experienced that destroyed product" and "financing by Service Credit Union," the company's principal lender.

He noted the company had been working with the credit union on "a plan to achieve breakeven or profitable operations as quickly as possible" but last week wrote, "Regrettably, they have stopped supporting us. Tomorrow, we hope to have an alternative to replace them in their current role. In the meantime, you should not report to work until advised otherwise."

In Rosen's March 20 letter, prior to the closing and the loss of credit from Service Credit Union, he wrote, "In the event that the next payroll is not paid by Service Credit Union, and other arrangements have not been made to provide this cash for NCG, then it is in your interest to begin receiving unemployment the following Monday, and you should take such steps as are necessary to effect that transaction."

As of last Friday, New Hampshire Employment Security had not received confirmation of a layoff or furlough.

Employment Security officials said each employee situation is reviewed on a case-by-case basis; what applies to one person may not be the same for another person. Each employee can meet with someone at an NHES office to discuss opening a claim and follow-up steps. The Berlin office is located at 151 Pleasant St.

Christopher Banker, a content marketing specialist for Service Credit Union, said in an email that the credit union cannot comment on specific member relationships or account matters for privacy reasons.

"We remain committed to supporting our members and their financial needs," he wrote.

Cone said he is in conversation about the matter with Benoit “Beno” Lamontagne, who works for the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs, focusing on business development in the North Country.

In his response to the Sun, Cone noted that the revenue from North Country Growers that the city anticipated for its fiscal year 2027 budget was $300,000.

“In talking with Mr. Lamontagne, he has shared that the state is assisting NCG in seeking alternative financing solutions to continue operations and ensure employee wages and benefits are met.

“As we look towards the city's FY27 budget, it is crucial to express our support for North Country Growers during this difficult time. However, we must also act responsibly to safeguard our taxpayers. Therefore, I will be recommending that we remove the proposed $300,000 funding from the current budget if things are not resolved prior to the passage of the FY27 budget. This will help us avoid placing any additional financial burden on our community while North Country Growers seeks to stabilize its operations.

“We are hopeful that NCG can navigate through these challenges and return to a path of growth and success.”

Lisa D. Connell / The Berlin Sun Jack Daley, center, explains the workings of the warehouse during an April 2025 tour of North Country Growers in Berlin. Daley is a project manager and engineering analyst for American Ag Energy, based in Cambridge, Mass.

According to Rochefort, staff with the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs may send a response team to Berlin on Friday to provide what assistance they can.

Rochefort mentioned another possibility for North Country Growers’ future.

"I have also been in touch with a representative from Amazon/Whole Foods and let them know what is going on in case there is some interest,” Rochefort said.

On Monday night, Rochefort added that he reached out to Marguerite Piret, CFO of American Ag Energy.

District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a participant in the April 2025 plant tour, said he is hopeful the plant can reopen.

“It has a tremendous amount of potential,” Kenney said.

He also spoke of the pride North Country Growers employees had in their work.

“I’m hoping it can be kept open; these are good-paying jobs in the North Country,” said Kenney.

In his letter, Rosen assured employees, “Notwithstanding anything else, you should understand that any pay obligations to you will be met regardless of the outcome of my current efforts."

Rosen said health benefits would be covered until April 25.

"If no change is made, i.e., before April 25, then you can continue health benefits under COBRA if you so choose. But North Country Growers is attempting to secure an alternative health plan to deal with this problem at this time. There may be no problem, we may have to find another alternative, or there may be no solution to this problem before COBRA is required as a solution."

The presence of North Country Growers brought a sense of optimism to the region when it opened in 2024 after several years of development.

The on-site “combined heat and power agricultural facility” allows for the growing of produce despite the cold or heat. The plant produced several varieties of lettuce, and discussed expanding into the production of tomatoes at some point.

Their produce was available locally at the Berlin Marketplace and Jericho Deli and Convenience, and was reportedly well received by local customers.

The loss of the company would also be a significant blow to revenues for the city.

Negotiations between the city and the private company regarding a payment in lieu of taxes reached an agreement on Dec. 18, 2023, with the council’s approval of a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement, with potential payments rising to $875,000/year by 2035. Anticipated payments for fiscal year 2027 were $300,000.

Commenting on the agreement in 2023, then Mayor Paul Grenier said it “creates a public-private partnership to the city ... I believe it’s in the public interest to support this.”

Money for the expansion of the greenhouses since the 2023 PILOT approval is key to its survival, too.

Piret, in an unrelated court hearing on a different matter involving Rosen in August 2024, mentioned she was searching for $41 million in funding for the greenhouses’ expansion.

Rosen remained optimistic about the future in his letter to employees, saying, "A longer-term concern to each of you is the issue of whether we are committed to North Country Growers and the likelihood of its continuing in operation. We have done many things well, and we still have challenges ahead of us. North Country Growers is committed to solving its horticultural and other problems and believes that significant progress will be made over the next 6 months. We are making progress to address these problems, whose resolution must be dealt with as soon as possible. If the new plan is in place, and we act diligently to achieve it, it is likely that each of you will have a continued good job with proper benefits."

He said it is not surprising that an emerging business with unique technology would face problems that must be corrected but added, "I have devoted over 15 years to this project and am totally committed to its success, personally and corporately. I hope next week that I can assure you that your concerns have been resolved and for what period going forward."

lisa@berlindailysun.com

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