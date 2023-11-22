Tips for a happy, safe Thanksgiving – in the kitchen and on the road

For many, Thanksgiving might entail home cooked meals and time spent with family or friends. The New Hampshire Department of Safety wants to keep the holiday cherished and safe.

Whether bringing a dish to an event or cooking with loved ones, remember to keep an eye on meals.

The department issued a warning to pay attention when cooking. Leaving food on the stove unattended is one of the many ways fires can start.

Keep loose clothing and flammable objects away from the stove and keep children and pets safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the time of year when fires spike the most throughout the country.

Officials are also reminding residents to check that carbon monoxide and fire alarms are in working order.

When heading to gatherings with family and friends, the New Hampshire Department of Safety says it's important to pay attention to traffic and make sure you're a kind driver to others. If alcohol is a part of the festivities, officials recommend planning ahead and having a designated driver.

In the event that emergency services are needed, pay attention to your surroundings: it can help in describing to dispatchers where you can be located.

State officials also recommend calling law enforcement if you see a drunk driver to ensure the safety of everyone.

Stay safe and have fun.