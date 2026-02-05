© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

‘That could be my family’: Nashua students say protest against aggressive immigration enforcement is personal.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:36 AM EST
A sign reading "My parents fought for my future,
A few hundred Nashua high school students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest aggressive federal immigration enforcement. Several said they are afraid for immigrant family members.

A few hundred Nashua high school students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest the aggressive federal immigration enforcement playing out nationally. Several said living in one of the most diverse cities in the state — or with immigrant parents — has left them fearful for family and friends.

Sixteen-year-old Manuel Lorenzo was the first in his family to be born in the U.S. He lives with his grandmother, who is from the Dominican Republic and speaks only Spanish. Lorenzo fears federal immigration agents won’t care that she is in the country legally.

“It really gets me in my heart because at any moment, that could be my family, the people that I care for,” Lorenzo said.

Nashua’s school superintendent said students who joined the walkout would face consequences because the district had not approved the event.

That didn’t deter senior Kaylee Hall, who said she’s encountered prejudice because her mom is Vietnamese. She shared a story on an Instagram page for the event about an experience at a local fast food restaurant, where a man asked her, “What are you?”

Nashua high school senior Kaylee Hall helped organize the protest.
Nashua high school senior Kaylee Hall helped organize the protest.

Hall helped organize the rally and a fundraising effort that helped cover expenses. Their “Stand with Nashua Against ICE Harm” GoFundMe page had raised more than half its $1,100 goal by late Wednesday.

“We do not have the power to vote,” Hall said, “but we have the power to speak.”

There are 49 languages spoken in Nashua schools and more than 1,600 students are learning English, according to the district. Senior Keegan Dolan said two things led her to partner with Hall to organize the walkout: news about a possible ICE detention facility in the nearby town of Merrimack, and comments she’s heard from students while interning at a Nashua elementary school.

Nashua senior Keegan Dolan said news of a immigration detention center in nearby Merrimack was one reasons she helped organize the student protest.
Nashua senior Keegan Dolan said news of a immigration detention center in nearby Merrimack was one reasons she helped organize the student protest.

Most of the school’s students are non-white, she said.

“These tiny, tiny six- and seven-year-olds are scared for their parents, for them,” Dolan said. “And no kids should be scared of that.”

Jordin Lopez, a high school student in Nashua, and one of the organizers of a student walkout to protest federal immigration enforcement.
Jordin Lopez, a high school junior in Nashua, said she fears having an accent or looking "a little Spanish" can be enough to draw the attention of federal immigration agents.

Nashua junior Jordin Lopez, who is Hispanic, put it this way.

“Even if they are legally here, ICE doesn't care,” she said. “They see you on the street. You look a little Spanish. You have an accent. You're taken.”

Sixteen-year-old Alexa Couto’s parents are both immigrants. Her father, who is from Brazil, has told her how to react if she is stopped by an immigration agent.

“He just says, ‘Comply. Give your name. Follow instructions. Don't fight back with them,’” Couto said.

Like Lopez, she’s not convinced that would be enough for immigration and border control agents. “The fact is, even if you do comply, they don't care,” Couto said.

New Hampshire immigration lawyer Ron Abramson, who has fielded calls about immigration enforcement from New Hampshire schools, is not surprised young people are as concerned as adults about the issue right now.

“People's fear is palpable and justified because there used to be some semblance of guardrails or lines or limits to how far immigration enforcement would go,” Abramson said. “Those seem to have been obliterated in this administration. There's no safe space.”

NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
