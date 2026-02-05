© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Who is representing NH at the Winter Olympics? Meet the Granite Staters going for gold.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:46 PM EST
Olympians in Milano Cortina, top left to right, clockwise: Sean Doherty of Center Conway, Caroline Harvey of Salem, Grace Henderson of Madbury, John Steel Hagenbuch of Dartmouth College, Nina O’Brien of Dartmouth, and Luci Anderson of UNH. Photos courtesy of Team USA, USOPC, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Dartmouth Athletics, and Steve Fuller for UNH Athletics.
Courtesy
/
Team USA, USOPC, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Dartmouth Athletics, and Steve Fuller for UNH Athletics
Olympians in Milano Cortina, top left to right, clockwise: Sean Doherty of Center Conway, Caroline Harvey of Salem, Grace Henderson of Madbury, John Steel Hagenbuch of Dartmouth College, Nina O’Brien of Dartmouth, and Luci Anderson of UNH.

Freestyle skier Grace Henderson of Madbury, U.S. biathlon team member Sean Doherty of Center Conway, and hockey player Caroline Harvey of Salem are three Granite Staters competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Another dozen Olympians have roots or ties to New Hampshire.

Hockey players and alpine and nordic skiers with New Hampshire ties are among the athletes to watch as the Winter Olympics get underway in Italy this month.

The 2026 Winter Olympics open Feb. 6 in Milano Cortina, Italy, and New Hampshire is well represented in hockey and snow sports, including alpine, freestyle and cross-country skiing.

Dartmouth College, which has sent athletes to every Winter Olympics since they began in Chamonix, France, in 1924, has over a dozen student-athletes or alumni competing in Milano Cortina.

Scroll down to learn more about Olympians from New Hampshire, as well as athletes who have ties to the Granite State.

Lucinda Anderson during a UNH cross-country skiing race. Photo courtesy of Steve Fuller and UNH Athletics
Photo courtesy of Steve Fuller and UNH Athletics
Lucinda Anderson during a UNH cross-country skiing race. Photo courtesy of Steve Fuller and UNH Athletics

Lucinda Anderson, Biathlon

Anderson, 25, is a 2024 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where she competed on the nordic ski team. She switched to biathlon in 2024.

Cayla Barnes, Hockey

Barnes, 27, attended the New Hampton School in New Hampshire, and then played four years at Boston College, before joining the U.S. team. She is a two-time Olympic medalist.

Mary Bocock, Alpine Skiing

Bocock, 22, is a student at Dartmouth College. She competed for the U.S. Ski Team, not the college team. Her hometown is Salt Lake City.

Sean Doherty, Biathalon

Doherty, 30, is from Center Conway. This is his fourth Olympics. At the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, he was the youngest U.S. athlete to compete in biathlon.

John Steel Hagenbuch is one of two current Dartmouth College students competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Photo courtesy of Dartmouth Athletics
Chloe Broeker
/
Dartmouth Athletics
John Steel Hagenbuch is one of two current Dartmouth College students competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Photo courtesy of Dartmouth Athletics

John Steel Hagenbuch, Cross-country Skiing

Hagenbuch is a student at Dartmouth College. He is from Ketchum, Idaho.

Caroline Harvey, Hockey

Harvey, 23, is from Salem. She was also on Team USA in 2022 and won a silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing.

Grace Henderson, Freeski Slopestyle, Big Air

Henderson, 24, is from Madbury and trained at Waterville Valley before joining the U.S. Freeski Team. Her younger brother, Hunter Henderson, also competes for the U.S. Freeski Team in slopestyle and big air. He is a first alternate on Team USA’s men’s freestyle team.

Read more: Madbury to Milan, Grace Henderson’s ‘amazing journey’ to Olympics

Hilary Knight, Hockey

Knight, 36, who used to live in Hanover, is a four-time Olympic medalist for Team USA. Knight has announced that Milano Cortina will be her final Olympics.

Nina O’Brien, Alpine Skiing

O’Brien, 28, is a graduate of Dartmouth College, and skied at Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont.

Grace Henderson during Women's Freeski Qualification at the Visa Big Air 2025 on December 11, 2025 at Steamboat Springs, Colorado. ©Brett Wilhelm/U.S. Ski & Snowboard
Brett Wilhelm/© Brett Wilhelm/U.S. Ski & Snowboard
Grace Henderson during Women's Freeski Qualification at the Visa Big Air 2025 on December 11, 2025 at Steamboat Springs, Colorado. ©Brett Wilhelm/U.S. Ski & Snowboard

More athletes to watch

Other Dartmouth College athletes and alumni who have qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics include Jasmine Drolet (cross-country skiing), Michaela Hesová (hockey for Team Czechia) Laura Stacey (hockey for Team Canada), Kyle Negomir, Tanguy Nef (skiing for Switzerland), AG Ginnis (representing Greece in alpine), Lauren Jortberg (Nordic), Julia Kern (Nordic), and Rosie Brennan (Nordic), with Brennan competing in her third Olympics.

AJ Hurt, a Dartmouth College alumni, is competing in her second Olympics; she made the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo courtesy of Dartmouth Athletics
John T. Risley/Risley Sports Photography
/
Dartmouth College
AJ Hurt, a Dartmouth College alumni, is competing in her second Olympics; she made the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo courtesy of Dartmouth Athletics

Get ready for the games

