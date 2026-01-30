© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: NH delegation responds to ICE crackdown across the country

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:27 AM EST
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Manchester, NH, at the Norris Cotton Federal Building, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Lau Guzmán photo / NHPR)
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Manchester, at the Norris Cotton Federal Building.

Senators reached a deal Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. The deal funds most of the government, and also gives Republicans and Democrats time to negotiate on future funding for the Department of Homeland Security. At the center of the negotiations is the federal immigration crackdown across the country and criticisms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, who shot and killed a U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis last weekend.

We hear how New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is responding to the immigration crackdown around the country. In New Hampshire, Gov. Kelly Ayotte said this week she's reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security, saying the town of Merrimack should have a say on ICE's alleged proposal to establish a detention facility there.

And a federal judge blocked New Hampshire from ending annual mandatory auto inspections, which were supposed to permanently end starting in February.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte tells Trump, DHS that Merrimack should weigh in on potential ICE facility

In Merrimack, the Washington Post reported an internal ICE document calls for converting an industrial building into a so-called “processing site,” which could hold up to 1,500 detainees before shipping them to larger warehouses with 5,000 to 10,000 beds.

Republicans scramble to limit NH's car inspection mandate as judge keeps it in place for now

Top Republicans in the New Hampshire State House say they are working on multiple fronts to thwart the federal injunction that's now blocking the state from ending mandatory auto inspections at the end of the month.

NHPR Presents: Safe to Drink

A New Hampshire town finds out its water has been contaminated by a chemical. The most basic question — whether the water is safe to drink — doesn’t have a clear answer. Nobody seems to know much about this so-called forever chemical, which is weird because . . . this has all happened before.

More New Hampshire headlines:

‘Your voice does matter': Concord High students organize walkout to protest ICE

Trump administration scrubs info on NH woman who escaped slavery

Londonderry announces plans to expand public water access nearly a decade after contamination discovery

‘I touch the future. I teach.’: A science teacher’s quest to honor Christa McAuliffe

Ayotte taps Superior Court judge, Daniel Will, to join NH's highest court
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
Rick Ganley
