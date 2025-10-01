Toll increases discussed at hearing as a way to fund highway projects

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Ideas of increasing road tolls and the gas tax in New Hampshire were floated at a public hearing Thursday night (Sept. 25) to move highway safety projects forward, which have been stalled due to funding constraints.

One of the projects most affected by the delays is the long-awaited $370 million expansion of Interstates 93 and 89 through Concord and Bow — a plan that has been in the making for decades. The area’s on- and off-ramps have been the site of numerous crashes, including several fatal ones.

Eleana Colby, a Bow resident, called the decision to delay safety enhancements on I-93 and I-89 because of funding issues a “serious disservice” to all New Hampshire residents and visitors at a Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation meeting in Concord.

“This situation suggests that the only construction Bow residents will see in the near future will be the installation of more memorial crosses along our roads,” said Colby, who is a state representative and a selectboard member in Bow.

While the Bow-Concord project still has only its construction phase defunded, many other projects — such as Allenstown’s Main Street, Dunbarton’s Pages Corner and Hopkinton’s Fountain Square — have been removed entirely from New Hampshire’s 10-year Department of Transportation plan.

Most of these projects rely on Federal Highway and Turnpike Toll revenues, yet statewide toll rates haven’t been raised since 2007.

Tobey Reynolds, assistant director of project development for the state transportation agency, noted that New Hampshire currently has the “lowest cost per mile” for tolls in the country. Even a modest $1 increase at major toll plazas would still leave the state ranked 26th out of 32 for toll rates per mile—and could provide much-needed funding to move stalled projects forward.

Increasing tolls to fund safer roadways received strong support from many attendees.

Tim Blagdon of Warner said he backs raising the gas tax and road tolls if it means improving New Hampshire’s transportation network.

“We need to keep this state flowing. While that may be a tax, a great percentage is paid by out-of-state people coming up here for weekends or driving through to other states,” Blagdon said. “So we need to keep our network in good shape, and to not fund both Concord and 293 would be a real safety tragedy for everybody.”

Raising tolls isn’t something the legislature can just decide like the gas tax. It has to go through the Executive Council and the governor.

“Everything in the world has gone up since 2007 except the tolls in New Hampshire,” said Pat Levy, manager of the Bureau of Turnpikes at the state agency. “So it seems ludicrous to me that there hasn’t been an increase in all this time and there should really be no reason why there isn’t.”

Like the Bow-Concord project, Boscawen’s King Street project has also had its construction funding removed. King Street, where US 4 East/West and US 3 North converge, is a critical part of the town’s commercial district.

Lorrie Carey, a Boscawen selectboard member, said the delays on King Street — the heart of the town’s commercial district, where most local accidents occur — need to be addressed quickly.

She said that school buses also stop on the street to pick up children, highlighting the safety risks.

“Please, please find funding. It’s not an expensive project,” Carey said. “It’s not your fault, DOT. We know that our road tolls are the lowest in New England. We’ve underfunded you.”