The Executive Council voted today to eliminate the tolls at Exit 11 on the Everett Turnpike.The five-member council voted unanimously to erase the 50-cent…
Governor Chris Sununu announced Thursday that he's stopping an effort to increase road tolls in the state.The toll proposal was scheduled to be voted on…
New Hampshire lawmakers will not be taking up a proposal to increase the state’s highway tolls Wednesday.The final vote on the toll increase was first…
Governor Sununu's Advisory Commission on Transportation will vote Dec. 20 on whether to increase tolls statewide.The proposal is to increase toll rates by…
Members of the public will get another chance to weigh in this week on a new proposal to raise the state’s highway tolls.The proposal was initially…
New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials made another pitch to Executive Councilors Wednesday on a proposed statewide toll increase. A…
Several dozen people attended a public hearing Monday evening in Portsmouth to weigh in on a proposed increase in the state’s highway tolls.A plan put…
N.H. Highways Tolls Could Increase, Especially For Out-of-State DriversMembers of the Executive Council could vote next week on the first broad increase in the state’s highway tolls in more than a decade. The plan would spare…
DOT: Cameras Will Be Installed In All Turnpike Toll LanesThe New Hampshire Department of Transportation says cameras are being installed in all toll lanes in the turnpike system.Cameras previously were in all…
As of nine o’clock Friday night, motorists no longer had to pay tolls at exit 12 in Merrimack.The change was included in the state’s new gas tax law, in…