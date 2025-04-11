© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire's 2026 Congressional races starting to take shape

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
People vote at the Dublin Town Hall polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Dublin, N.H. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel Zaldivar
/
NENC
Voters get down to business at the Dublin Town Hall polling place.

With 1st District Congressman Chris Pappas announcing his candidacy for the US Senate seat now held by Jeanne Shaheen, other 2026 federal races are starting to take shape.

Maura Sullivan, who placed second to Pappas in a crowded Democratic 2018 primary, announced this week she's running to succeed him in the 1st District.

In a video released Thursday, Sullivan pointed to her record as a U.S. Marine who later served in the Obama administration as examples of her commitment to public service. Sullivan, who lives in Portsmouth, won election last month to serve as a vice chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

On the Republican side, businessman Chris Bright — who finished fourth in the GOP primary last year — is considering another run for the 1st District seat, as is Manchester alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur, who finished third in last year’s primary race.

In the state’s 2nd Congressional District, 2024 Republican nominee Lily Tang Williams has announced she's running again.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Maggie Goodlander is meanwhile mulling her options to either seek reelection to the seat she's held since January, or face Pappas in the Democratic primary for Senate.
