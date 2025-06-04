© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stand with NHPR and protect public media with a donation today!

Two more NH Democrats are running, or considering a run, in the 1st Congressional District primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:10 PM EDT
Hampton select board member, Carleigh Beriont, (l) has joined the Democratic primary race in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, and Dover State Rep. Alice Wade (r) has formed an exploratory committee.
Courtesy
/
Carleigh Beriont, Alice Wade
Hampton select board member, Carleigh Beriont, left, has joined the Democratic primary race in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, and Dover State Rep. Alice Wade, right, has formed an exploratory committee.

Add two names to the list of Democrats running or considering running in the 1st Congressional District primary.

Hampton select board member, Carleigh Beriont, has joined the Democratic primary race in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, and Dover State Rep. Alice Wade has formed an exploratory committee.

Both are positioning themselves as political outsiders in a field that already includes Stefany Shaheen, former Portsmouth City Councilor and daughter of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and state Democratic Party Vice Chairman Maura Sullivan, also of Portsmouth.

“I’m running for Congress because — Why not? Regular people deserve a seat at the table, too. I’m a mom, a local leader, and a fighter. I know what our families are going through, because I live it too,” Beriont said.

“People are hungry for something different, not more consultant packaged talking points or politically convenient choices, but real leadership grounded in lived experience and a willingness to stand up and fight for what is right,” Wade said.

Beriont, 36 is a native of Red Bank, New Jersey, who moved to New Hampshire in 2016. She holds a doctorate from Harvard, and teaches at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. She was involved in efforts to unionize graduate student workers at Harvard, and says her academic focus is on “the interaction of public policy, religion and history.”

Wade is 23, and works as an aerospace engineer. She’s now serving in her first term in Concord, and is openly transgender.

The race for the 1st District is wide-open,after four-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas decided to run for the U.S. Senate seat that Jeanne Shaheen will retire from next year.

Several Republicans are also eyeing runs in the 1st District, including Chris Bright, a businessman and veteran who ran in the 2024 GOP primary and finished in fourth place, andManchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur, who finished third.
Tags
Politics Elections 2026CD1
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.