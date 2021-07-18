-
As Juneteenth celebrations get underway this weekend, a special tribute is planned to honor the career of Dover native Nellie Brown Mitchell. She was born…
What can a graveyard tell you about civics, race, history, and memory? And how do gravesites of Black Americans in New Hampshire help us deepen our…
How well do you really know George Washington? If you’re picturing wooden teeth and a cherry tree, you will want to tune in for NHPR reporter Casey…
With statues coming down around the country in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, NHPR’s Sean Hurley recently heard about one town in New…
New Hampshire remains one of the least racially diverse states in the country, but that diversity is growing. Wednesday on The Exchange, we reflect on…
The town of Warner will be the site of a new tour on Sunday as part of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.The tour will highlight the lives of…
Last fall, a Dover High School teacher was placed on leave after a class assignment on the Reconstruction Period led to students singing about the Ku Klux…
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire has a new home in Portsmouth, and plans to expand statewide.Dozens of people packed into the two-year-old…
The University of New Hampshire is hosting the 12th Annual Black New England Conference this weekend. This year, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire…