Black History

Although Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, the Civil War prevented it being enacted in much of the South.…
As books about systemic racism rise to the top of best seller lists, and calls for action against oppression and daily microaggressions dominate social…
In 1859, a Mrs. H.E. Wilson published a novel at her own expense. The book told the story of a biracial girl named Frado who was abandoned by her mother…
The University of New Hampshire is hosting the 12th Annual Black New England Conference this weekend. This year, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire…
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua renamed its chapel in honor of two Black church leaders on Saturday.The re-named Campbell Chapel will honor…
In the western New Hampshire town of Canaan, there's a plot of land where Noyes Academy once stood.Incorporated in 1834, Noyes Academy was the first…
Two hundred years ago, Richard Potter was one of the nation’s most famous entertainers, but he’s all but vanished from public memory. So has his…
This Saturday, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will put on its annual Juneteenth Celebration.Juneteenth marks the day when slaves in Texas heard…
