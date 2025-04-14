As concern over state-owned dams grows, sustainable funding for upkeep proves elusive

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Unlike most states, New Hampshire owns a significant portion of dams within its borders — 276 of more than 2,600. Sustainably funding their upkeep poses challenges that lawmakers are still trying to solve.

Current revenues make the rehabilitation schedule for the state-owned dams a century long, according to a study committee report published in the fall, amounting to about $414 million. Some are more urgent than others; for instance, of the 64 state-owned dams classified as “high hazard” — meaning their failure could result in loss of life — 33 are in poor condition, according to the chief engineer at the Department of Environmental Services’ Dam Bureau.

Dam upkeep has been largely funded through capital improvement appropriations, but the department has sought a more sustainable funding model, prompting the study committee and a bill this session that offered a path for more reliable funds. That bill has been retained in committee, however, as lawmakers continue to weigh what that model should be.

“It’s imperative, in my view, that we find a sustainable funding source,” DES Commissioner Robert R. Scott told lawmakers at a committee hearing in February. “I will say, the actual mechanism of how the funding happens, we’re agnostic at this point. We just want to make sure that ultimately we get to a point where we can find a sustainable way to fund these dams and make sure, again, New Hampshire’s economy and people are safe and sustained.”

If a dam is in an unsafe condition, Scott said, “it is possible we will be forced to unilaterally lower the level of that dam to make it safe.”

He added: “This is not a case where if things aren’t funded, it’s OK. The dam deteriorates whether you fund it or not, stating the obvious, I know.”

There’s likely thousands of properties and road crossings that would be impacted if state-owned dams failed, Corey Clark, the bureau’s chief engineer, told lawmakers. But he also noted that only 27 of the state-owned dams are flood control structures, meaning about 90% aren’t for flood retention. “There would likely be less of a risk to those downstream individuals if that dam wasn’t in place,” Clark said. “Because that dam is there, the water body is created; the threat is created.”

More of the state-owned dams have been classified as “high hazard” over time — roughly doubling over the last 20 years — because of people moving downstream of them. This classification doesn’t actually say anything about the condition of the dam, but rather describes the risk it poses if it were to ever fail. And, Clark told lawmakers, a higher hazard dam must meet higher thresholds for handling storm events and other criteria, meaning they require work to meet those standards after being reclassified.

Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte recommended the Legislature appropriate $10.81 million in capital improvements for dam repairs and reconstruction in House Bill 25.

“The Dam Bureau has seen an increase in capital appropriations over the last several budget cycles due to the ongoing needs at state-owned dams,” Clark said in an email. He told lawmakers the bureau currently relies “solely” on capital funds for major repair projects.

In 2019, that capital appropriation was over $4.14 million; in 2021, it was $8.1 million; and in 2023, because of a $30 million influx of federal funds, it was $750,000, Clark said.

“This is not a knock on the General Court, but the level of funding we’ve been receiving puts us on a 100-year cycle to rehabilitate the 276 dams,” Scott said, “and that … was very concerning for me.”

The money being appropriated this year “will be used to address issues at several state-owned dams from preparing designs to performing construction,” Clark said.

Still, while “this will certainly help address the backlog of capital needs at state-owned dams,” he said, “it is likely that more funding will be needed in the future to fully address the needs at these dams.” Of the $414 million needed, $300 million is for the 64 state-owned high hazard dams alone, he said.

Another budget bill, House Bill 2, proposes increasing annual registration and permitting fees for dams, paid by public and private owners, and sets up a mechanism so the fees increase automatically each year starting in 2027 in line with changes in consumer prices.

These fees go to the bureau’s dam safety program, Clark said, which “is responsible for ensuring that over 2,600 regulated dams in the state are constructed, operated and maintained in accordance with dam safety regulations,” as well as “reviewing and approving all emergency action plans required for significant and high hazard dams and with assisting state and local officials and dam owners during times of flooding or dam related emergencies.”

The program’s work is funded through registration and permitting fees, as well as the general fund. With the fee increases, the program “will be able to continue providing the same services to dam owners and the public without the need for state general fund appropriations,” Clark said. These are the first time the fees, introduced in 1990, have been increased since 2007, he said.

The study committee launched this summer sought to find a sustainable solution to funding repairs. The bipartisan group of lawmakers held five public hearings on the topic of the state-owned dams, and ultimately recommended fees aimed at prime beneficiaries of dams – boaters and those on waterfront properties.

But the proposal faced an uphill battle in the Legislature. The House Resources, Recreation, and Development Committee voted to retain House Bill 629, which aims to implement those recommendations. In online testimony submissions, 26 were opposed and seven in support. A number of those against the bill felt it was unfair to waterfront property owners and could pose substantial financial burdens for some, arguing that others use and benefit from the water bodies.

Sara Holland, a real estate broker and chair of the public policy committee of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, said funding the maintenance should be a “collective responsibility not solely borne by a subset of property owners.”

“Targeting only waterfront property owners for dam maintenance funding is inequitable as it disregards the broader community that benefits from the dam’s existence,” Holland said, “including recreational users and businesses that gain from tourism and water resources.”

Part of the department’s goal at this juncture, its commissioner said, is to raise awareness.

“I truly believe the average citizen doesn’t really think about the dam that’s holding up the impoundment,” Scott said. “I’m here to tell you … unless you’re using a canoe or a kayak, I guarantee you that water body you’re putting your boat in, for example, is supported by a dam.”

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com.

