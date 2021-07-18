-
A new bill from New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster would invest billions of dollars in the U.S.’s aging hydropower dam system. The bipartisan plan…
-
A final plan is out to relicense three major hydropower dams on the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont – a big milestone in a years-long…
-
New Hampshire will offer a new federal grant program to rehabilitate some of its dozens of so-called “high hazard” dams – ones that would threaten life…
-
A first-of-its-kind survey shows New Hampshire residents generally favor removing dams from local rivers.Researchers from UNH asked 1,500 residents about…
-
Regulators are planning new efforts to keep the state’s rivers from running dry, and they’re taking public input on which rivers to study next.The state’s…
-
Eversource has finished selling off its hydroelectric dams. This marks the end of New Hampshire's years-long electric restructuring process.That effort,…
-
A major study of the Connecticut River shows how its flow and ecosystem has been altered by dozens of dams.The nonprofit Nature Conservancy worked with…
-
For Residents On The Connecticut River, Hydro Dams' Relicensing Is A Rare OpportunityRight now, a group of hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River are undergoing a once-in-a-generation process – a federal relicensing. NHPR’s Annie…
-
