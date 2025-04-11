NH News Recap: House proposes cuts across state agencies in its approved budget

The New Hampshire House passed its version of the state budget this week that includes deep spending cuts and eliminates state jobs. The spending plan will now go to the Senate for review.

Students at universities across the country, and here in New Hampshire, have lost their immigration status abruptly in the last week, affecting their ability to work and conduct research. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Lau Guzmán, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH House passes budget plan that includes deep spending cuts, eliminates state jobs

The House’s budget now goes to the state Senate, which will spend weeks reviewing — and likely rewriting — the spending proposal.

Federal court issues order allowing Dartmouth Ph.D. student from China to continue research

A federal judge in New Hampshire said Wednesday she would block the Trump administration’s apparent revocation of the individual's F-1 student immigration status.

Still no answers about mistaken DHS email sent to Ukrainian evacuees in NH

Most Ukrainians who received the email weren’t expecting any changes to their immigration status.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH Chief Justice announces hiring freeze, warns of layoffs across branch if budget passes

School funding, and lots more, still on the table at midpoint of NH Legislature’s year

NH Republicans pursue more restrictions on trans rights, building on recent bans