10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Restaurant Week, HanUnder Art Fest

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

Full Moon Hike: Fogg Hill Conservation Area on Thursday, April 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Moultonborough, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info .

Monadnock Region

Hiroya Tsukamoto w/ James Parison on Friday, April 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Nova Arts in Keene ($20). More info .

More performances : Franklin Opera House on Saturday

on Friday, April 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Nova Arts in Keene ($20). .

Nature as Muse: An Afternoon with the Apple Hill String Quartet on Sunday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene ($18-45). More info .

North Country

Latin Beats & Eats on Sunday, April 13 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton (free). More info .

More at The Loading Dock: Queer Takeover Presents: Into the Disco Verse

on Sunday, April 13 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton (free). .

Seacoast

Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 19 at various locations on the Seacoast ($32-52). More info .

UNH Ballet Showcase on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham ($5-10). More info .

Southern Tier

Beginning Gardener Series: Easy to Grow Vegetables on Thursday, April 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn ($10 for members, $15 for non-members). More info .

“Forest Magic for Kids: How to Find Fairies, Make a Secret Fort, and Cook Up an Elfin Picnic” with Susie Spikol on Saturday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord (free). More info .

NH Philharmonic presents “Celestial Innovations: From Holst's Planets to The B Sides” on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem ($10-35). More info .

Upper Valley