NH News Recap: Shaheen will not run for reelection; Results from town elections

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced this week that she will not run for reelection in 2026. What's next for her and how could that decision affect the upcoming midterm elections?

And voters across the state went to the polls this week for town elections. We talk through some of those results.

Guests:



Felice Belman, New York Times

Abigail Ham, Keene Sentinel

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Shaheen says she won’t run for reelection, ending long political career

In a video released Wednesday, the senator and former New Hampshire governor said “it’s just time” to step away from elected office

NH’s new ID requirements send some would-be voters home to grab passports, birth certificates

The law requires all new voters to show proof of their U.S. citizenship. For some, that meant making multiple trips to and from the polls before finally casting a ballot on Tuesday.

After eight years, Edelblut will step down as NH’s top education official

He'll stay on in the role through the end of this school year, Gov. Kelly Ayotte announced Thursday.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH House okays tightened bail standards, with support of Ayotte and law enforcement

Steel tariffs could boost some NH manufacturers, but increase prices and hurt sales for others

Executive Council moves forward with promotion for trans National Guard captain after delay